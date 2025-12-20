A total of 38 vehicles were stopped on Friday evening by police as part of a bid to clamp down on dangerous driving habits over the festive period.
The final Friday before Christmas is often referred to as ‘Black Eye Friday’ as it is one of the busiest nights during the festive period for pubs, clubs and restaurants – and also for the emergency services.
On Friday evening there were three arrests for suspected drink or drug driving.
On social media the police said: ‘Of those stopped, three drivers were arrested following providing positive drink or drug tests at the roadside. This puts the total of arrests at 16 since the operation started, which is 16 too many.
‘If you're going out, plan ahead - use public transport, arrange a lift, or ensure you have a safe way home. Don’t drink or drug drive.’
Isle of Man Constabulary previously said officers will be out in force in both marked and unmarked vehicles in the coming days, as part of the ongoing operation aimed at reducing road casualties and tackling dangerous driving behaviour during the Christmas period.
Police have issued a clear warning to motorists not to take risks, stressing that further arrests are likely if people choose to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.
Operation Ripple Effect focuses on high-visibility patrols, intelligence-led stops and roadside checks, particularly during evenings and weekends when alcohol-related offences are more likely to occur.
Police are urging anyone planning a night out to think ahead and make safe arrangements for getting home.
Alternatives such as using public transport, booking a taxi or arranging a lift with a designated driver can prevent serious consequences, officers say.
The Roads Policing Unit also highlighted the wider impact of drink and drug driving, warning that it puts not only the driver at risk but also passengers, pedestrians and other road users.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.