Two men have appeared in court facing drug-trafficking allegations after police seized cannabis worth more than a quarter a million pounds.
Bilal Moghal, aged 63, of Jennison Close, Manchester, is charged with importation of cannabis to the island, supplying the drug, and obstructing police.
Christopher Joseph Parker, aged 43, of Fairfield Avenue, Onchan is accused of being concerned in importing cannabis to the island, possessing it with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property, namely £33,165 in cash.
Both men are yet to enter pleas to the allegations and appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man prison.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police seized more than 13 kilos of cannabis on September 3, which they valued at £267,862.
A search of a property also found an additional 398.1 grams of cannabis, and 687.6 grams of the drug in a garden.
Cash totalling £33,165 was also seized.
The two men initially appeared in court on Monday (September 5) when they were both refused bail.
On Thursday (today), Mr Parker made a further bail application, via his advocate Ian Kermode, but magistrates again denied bail.
Mr Moghal, who was represented by advocate Kate Alexander, did not make a second bail application.
Magistrates adjourned the case until September 22 at the request of the two defence advocates to allow time to review the allegations further.