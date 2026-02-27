Two men charged with affray have walked free from court after being bound over to be of good behaviour.
Dylan James Rice, aged 27, and 35-year-old James Robert Neale had been charged in connection with an incident last year in a car park at Fairy Hill Close, Port Erin.
They had both entered not guilty pleas in the summary court but hadn’t entered pleas when the case was committed to the Court General Gaol Delivery.
The incident was alleged to have taken place at around 2pm on June 9 last year.
Deemster Graham Cook said ‘common sense has prevailed’ among all parties.
He bound over Mr Rice, of Fairy Hill Close, Port Erin, and Mr Neale, of Kirkfield Drive, Hinckley, Leicestershire, in the sum of £500 to be of good behaviour to members of the public.