The Isle of Man Central Registry is reminding all Island companies to ensure their beneficial ownership details are accurate and up to date by February 27, 2026, or risk enforcement action.
The Registry said maintaining the integrity and accuracy of the Isle of Man’s Beneficial Ownership Database is essential in supporting corporate transparency, preventing financial crime and meeting international regulatory standards.
All Isle of Man companies are required to appoint a nominated officer, who is responsible for ensuring any changes to beneficial ownership are reported promptly to the Central Registry. Nominated officers must also submit an annual declaration confirming that the information held on the database remains correct and current.
The Registry recently completed an outreach programme targeting companies and nominated officers who were in default with submissions or annual declarations. It thanked those who responded and took steps to address outstanding obligations.
However, companies that remain in default will be contacted again next month. Those that continue to fail to update their beneficial ownership information may face enforcement action, including civil penalties or being struck off the register.
Registrar General Edward Clague said: ‘While the Registry saw an encouraging response to our outreach, a number of companies unfortunately remain in default. As a result, we intend to commence more formal action next month against companies that continue to be non-compliant.
‘For anyone who is unsure about their obligations, please contact the Registry as soon as possible. We are very happy to assist any company or nominated officer who may be unclear about their responsibilities, and we will work with you to resolve outstanding matters and restore companies to good standing.’
Further information is available on the government website or from the Central Registry’s public counter at the Registries Building in Douglas.