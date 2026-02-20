Members of the local business community are being encouraged to ‘save the dates’ for two key events organised by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.
The financial regulator will host a forum at the Manx Museum on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, aimed at raising awareness and understanding of the updated National Risk Assessment (NRA).
Two separate one-hour sessions - 9.15am to 10.15am and 11am to 12pm - will be held in the Lecture Theatre for Heads of Compliance, or equivalent. The sessions will provide an overview of the NRA, explain how it supports efforts to deter financial crime, and outline the expectation that Island firms reflect its findings within their own risk assessments and controls.
A short presentation by Ashley Whyte, head of the Authority’s AML/CFT Supervision Division, will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Further information and registration details are available via Eventbrite. The event will also be recorded and published online for those unable to attend.
The Authority is also working with other government agencies to organise a repeat of the Countering Financial Crime Conference.
The 2026 conference will be held at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, August 12, and aims to build on the previous two years by bringing together practitioners, experts and policymakers.
Local and visiting speakers will share best practice on tackling money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing and other financial crime.
Further details, including ticket information via Eventbrite, will be released in due course. Suggestions for themes or topics can be sent to [email protected].
Mr Whyte said: ‘This is a critical year for the Isle of Man with the MONEYVAL mutual evaluation scheduled to take place in the autumn. Our events in March and August form part of a wider engagement programme to strengthen collaboration with industry and promote an all-Island approach to combatting financial crime.’