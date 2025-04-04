Thomas Lee Parsons admitted affray and property damage, while Jason Liam Christian pleaded guilty to affray.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Parsons to 18 weeks' custody, suspended for two years, and put him under supervision for two years.
The 25-year-old was also ordered to pay £466.40 in compensation for a window he broke, and £250 compensation to a woman he forcefully pushed over, causing her to hit her head on concrete.
Thirty-two-year-old Christian was sentenced to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put under supervision for two years.
The incident took place on May 5 last year at Queen’s Pier Road in Ramsey.
During a row, Parsons was said to have forcefully pushed a woman in the area of the head, causing her to fall and bang her head on the ground.
He was then said to have aimed a kick at her.
Christian was said to have punched Parsons and another woman who was present.
At one point, Parsons was said to have armed himself with a wooden beam.
The incident was described by the Deputy High Bailiff as extremely violent and unpleasant and was said to have been witnessed by numerous people in neighbouring properties.
Parsons is already serving a sentence at the prison until June, after he was jailed for drug offences as part of Operation Nightjar.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers, who asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report and impose a suspended sentence for the affray and property damage offences.
Mr Rodgers said that Parsons had achieved enhanced prisoner status at the prison and had been working in horticulture.
The advocate said that all parties had been drinking at the time of the fight and a suspended sentence would mean that his client would continue to receive support after his release from prison.
Mr Rodgers said that Parsons, whose address was given as the prison, had also attended classes in bricklaying and plastering while at the prison.
A probation report assessed Parsons as a medium risk of reoffending.
Christian, who lives at Bircham Avenue Close in Ramsey, was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
She also said that all parties had been drinking, which had not helped the situation.
Ms Shimmin said that Christian had been told that his mother had been assaulted, which had caused him to lose his temper.
The advocate went on to say that the offence was now nearly a year ago, and her client had kept out of trouble since.
A probation report said that Christian had not engaged with supervision in the past and was a high risk of reoffending.
The court heard that he has 35 previous convictions, involving 83 offences.
Ms Braidwood told him: ‘I hope you do not give me cause to regret this. This is your final chance.’
Both men were also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.