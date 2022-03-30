Money launderer had £92,000 in her car

A woman from Merseyside has admitted money laundering after trying to smuggle more than £92,000 in cash off the island on the ferry.

Sheila May Starkey was arrested at the Sea Terminal in Douglas after police found the cash in a secret compartment in her car.

Via a video link from Jurby prison, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from the island to the UK and was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Starkey, who lives at Mark Street, Everton, was stopped by police on March 22 as she boarded the 8.45am boat to Heysham.

The Volkswagen she was driving was searched and a sniffer dog directed police to some panels which were loose in the centre console in the car.

A search at police headquarters found a purpose-built hide in the centre console with 10 vacuum sealed bundles of cash inside it.

The cash totalled £92,610 and Ms Carroon submitted that the case was too serious for summary court sentencing.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge agreed that the case should go to the higher court.

Ms Dodge asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks declined jurisdiction and committed Starkey to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where she will be sentenced on May 17.