Money launderer had thousands of pounds as he travelled on the boat

A 21-year-old offender has admitted money laundering after he was caught carrying a large amount of cash on the ferry.

Kye Mason pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to remove criminal property from the island, namely £3,300 and Euros 1,120, and one of possessing criminal property, namely £5,450.

A further charge, of attempting to remove £8,750 from the island, was dismissed.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that Mason was booked as a foot passenger on the 3pm ferry to Liverpool on August 14 last year, with another male who will appear in court on a later date.

Mason was asked by security staff at the Isle of Man Sea Terminal about the purpose of his journey and said he was going to visit his grandmother in Chester.

He claimed that the cash he had with him was for shopping.

He said that he was going to be away for one month, but was carrying only a rucksack.

Police were called after security staff became suspicious and Mason was escorted from the boat.

In his bag, police found £3,300 and Euros 1,120 in cash.

Mason, who lives at Bridson Street, Port Erin, told police some of the cash was from a friend but refused to name them.

He said that he was not working, so the police asked him how he had so much cash and Mason replied that he had been ‘saving for years’.

A search of an address at Prince’s Avenue in Douglas, where Mason was living at the time , found more cash totalling £5,450.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.