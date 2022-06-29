Money launderer was caught with £5,000 cash

A money launderer appeared in court this week after he was caught carrying £5,495 in cash on the ferry.

Callum Davies pleaded guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from the island.

The 27-year-old was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery as a confiscation order for the money can be made only at the higher court.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a member of the public reported seeing Davies and another male acting suspiciously and exchanging something on Monday (June 27).

They were then overheard saying: ‘Let’s go to catch the ferry.’

Port security were notified and given a description of Davies, who lives at Beech Road in Runcorn, Cheshire.

He was stopped at the Sea Terminal at 3pm as he was about to board the boat, and detained.

Davies was carrying a large quantity of cash, totalling £5,495.

Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested and said: ‘Am I going to be missing the ferry?’

After being taken to police headquarters, Davies told police: ‘I thought I don’t have to declare anything under £10,000.’

During an interview, Davies handed in a prepared statement saying that he had won the money at the Palace casino on the evening of Saturday, June 25, and early hours of Sunday, June 26.

However, police contacted the casino director and he said that to withdraw any amount above £1,500, you would need to be a member of the casino, and Davies was not.

Further investigations showed that the largest win during the time Davies claimed to have won his cash, was £620.

Davies was quizzed further and claimed that he took £1,000 to the casino and left with £6,000.

He then said he was intoxicated and could remember winning only £2,000 on a slot machine near the casino entrance.

Davies said that he had stopped working three weeks ago due to mental health issues and had a gambling habit.

He refused to provide a pin number to police to allow them access to his mobile phone.

Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had no bail address on the island so no application for bail could be made currently.

Davies asked if he could stay in a hotel here but Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that he would have concerns over how he would pay for the hotel.

Mr Brooks said that he would have accepted summary court jurisdiction for the sentencing if it were not for the need for the confiscation order.

This will mean that the sentencing deemster at the Court of General Gaol Delivery will be limited to summary court sentencing powers.