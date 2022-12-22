Garry Paul Dentith, aged 41, of Prince’s Street, Douglas, appeared in court this week charged with money laundering and drug offences.
He is charged with possessing criminal property, namely £12,905 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £27,430 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £92,610 in cash, entering into an arrangement involving £47,970 in cash, and being concerned in the supply of more than 8kg of cannabis.
He has previously entered ‘no plea’ responses to the charges.
Mr Dentith was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Tuesday but defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for committal to be adjourned until January 3, to allow time to review the case papers and for discussions with the prosecution.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.