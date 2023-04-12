A motorcyclist has been fined £800 and banned for two years for riding while under the influence of a drug.
Matthew William Raymond Teare tested positive for benzoylecgonine, the main metabolite of cocaine.
He pleaded guilty to the offence as well as having no driving licence which he was fined a further £100 for.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 40-year-old to take an extended test before riding or driving again.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police stopped Teare, who lives in Michael Street, Peel, on December 23 at 6pm, while he was riding a Benelli Velvet 125 bike at Derby Road in Peel.
He was described as sweating and slurring his words, and failed a subsequent drug wipe test.
After being arrested, a sample of blood was taken which later produced a reading of 124 for benzoylecgonine.
The legal limit is 50.
Teare also only held an expired provisional driving licence.
The court heard that he had no relevant previous convictions.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Teare said he took the drug on the Wednesday and the offence was on the Friday.
‘He believed he was fit to drive at that stage.’
Mr Reynolds said that his client was currently unable to work due to a back injury.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the defendant to pay £100 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fines, at a rate of £10 per week.