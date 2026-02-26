A 47-year-old motorist has been given a conditional discharge for driving without insurance.
Tongai Hwema had also been charged with common assault, taking a vehicle without consent, and causing danger to road users, but those charges were withdrawn after a retraction statement was received from the complainant.
Hwema, of Mylchreest Drive, Ballasalla, was arrested on February 5, after it had been alleged there’d been a domestic incident in a vehicle.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said his client had spent 12 days in custody, and had no previous convictions.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also endorsed Hwema’s licence with eight penalty points and ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs, within one month.
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months.