A motorist who drove at nearly double the speed limit during TT has been fined £250.

Twenty-five-year-old Rory Craig Bonwick was clocked by police as he drove his Ford Transit van at 57mph in a 30mph, at Ballaugh on May 28.

He appeared before magistrates recently and also had his licence endorsed with four points.

Bonwick, who lives at Jurby East, was stopped by police at 5.51pm, just south of Ballaugh Bridge.

Defence advocate James Peterson said that the defendant had been coming back from work and was trying to get off the roads before they were- closed.

Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £50 to be paid.

Bonwick will pay at a rate of £250 per month.