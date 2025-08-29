He appeared before magistrates recently and also had his licence endorsed with four points.
Bonwick, who lives at Jurby East, was stopped by police at 5.51pm, just south of Ballaugh Bridge.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that the defendant had been coming back from work and was trying to get off the roads before they were- closed.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £50 to be paid.
Bonwick will pay at a rate of £250 per month.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.