A drink-driver who was more than three and a half times the limit has appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Sixty-one-year-old Jon Magnusson was arrested on August 24 after his pick up truck nearly collided with another vehicle at Finch Road in Douglas.
He will be sentenced on October 7 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Magnusson was driving a Volkswagen Amarok pick up truck down St Barnabas Hill at 2.20pm.
He nearly collided with a car in Finch Road and a witness said that he then got out of the truck, staggering and struggling to walk.
The other driver said that Magnusson approached their vehicle and said: ‘Sorry, it was my fault.’
He was described as smelling of alcohol and then went to get back in his truck.
However, the other driver took the keys from his vehicle to stop him driving, telling him he was drunk.
Magnusson, who lives at Ballaquark in Douglas, claimed he had an issue with his hip.
Another witness said that they’d seen the truck coming from Christian Road, and described it as travelling at above normal speed, and too fast for the junction.
Police arrived and spoke to Magnusson, reporting that he was unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.
He said he was willing to take a roadside breathalyser test, but was then unable to provide a sample, despite five attempts.
When interviewed, the defendant answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail has been granted with a condition not to drive.