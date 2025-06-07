A visitor to the island has been stopped by police for speeding during this year’s Isle of Man TT, only for officers to discover an outstanding arrest warrant dating back to 2013.
The Roads Policing Unit said the individual had failed to pay a fine issued for speeding during the 2013 TT.
At that time, offenders were summoned to court and fined according to the speed they were caught travelling.
The warrant, issued after the person failed to pay the full amount, remained active for 12 years.
They were taken to police headquarters on Thursday to settle the outstanding fine and associated costs, avoiding a seven-day prison sentence and a delay to their journey home.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Time has caught up with one visitor who was stopped by RPU officers speeding this morning and a check of our computers revealed an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to pay a speeding fine received in TT2013.’