Motorist did not have insurance

A 66-year-old motorist has been fined £600 for driving without insurance.

Richard Benjamin Wilkinson also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points after admitting the offence.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Wilkinson, who lives at Snaefell View, Jurby, was stopped by police on December 12 at 12.30am, while he was driving a Ford Ranger pickup at Sandygate junction.

Checks revealed that the vehicle was not insured and Wilkinson was given five days to produce insurance, which he failed to do.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate Joseph Burrows said that his client had moved to the island just before lockdown in 2020, but had left lots of documents in the UK.

Mr Burrows said: ‘He had brought three vehicles with him and has since sold two.

‘Unfortunately, given the lack of documents, he cancelled two policies and kept one.

‘Unfortunately, he was continuing insurance for one he had sold and had cancelled the one he still owned.

‘He has now sold that vehicle and bought a new one which is insured.

‘He is embarrassed to be here but won’t be before the court again he has assured me.’