Lucia Drlova, of The Bretney, Jurby, is accused in connection with a crash that led to the death of 61-year-old motorcyclist Stephen Hands. She has not yet entered a plea.
The incident happened at around 10.30am on April 29 at the junction of Glen Mooar Road and Poortown Road, and involved a motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van.
Mr Hands, a well-known businessman from Douglas, was critically injured and airlifted off-island by the Great North Air Ambulance. He later died in hospital.
During the hearing, Ms Drlova was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers, who requested an adjournment until November 27 to allow the defence to review case papers, which include an expert report.
Mr Rodgers told the court the defence may also seek to instruct their own expert for the case. Bail was granted.
Mr Hands was the co-founder and company director of Swift Motors in Douglas, which he established more than 30 years ago alongside his business partner and friend Mark Caley.
In a statement shared by the company around the time of Mr Hands’ death, Swift Motors said: ‘We’re incredibly saddened to announce the passing of our company director Steve Hands. Founder of Swift Motors more than 30 years ago with his business partner Mark, he’ll be very sadly missed by his staff, family and friends. Swifts won’t be the same without him.’
Friends and family also paid tribute on social media, remembering Mr Hands as ‘a true entrepreneur’ and ‘a gentleman’ who was generous, funny, and full of life.
The case has been adjourned and is due to be heard again before magistrates on November 27.