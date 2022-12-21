A 20-year-old man who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,200 and banned from driving for two years.
Tyler John Blackall admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Blackall was stopped by police at Blackberry Lane in Onchan while he was driving a BMW, initially due to his speed.
When officers spoke to him, they suspected that he was under the influence of drugs, due to his demeanour.
He was said to be lethargic and had bloodshot eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 4.3. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
In March, Blackall, who lives at Ballacottier Meadows in Douglas, was fined £500 for driving without insurance.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
‘Mr Blackall knows he will be losing his licence today,’ said the advocate.
‘It will have an impact on his ability to work.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Blackall to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.