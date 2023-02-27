Damien Clarke Crowe, aged 28, of Mona Street, Peel, has appeared in court charged with five offences.
He is accused of driving while under the influence of drugs, having no vehicle licence, having no insurance, and two counts of possessing drugs.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on November 6.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Stephen Wood, who asked for an adjournment until March 9, saying that Mr Crowe wanted time to instruct advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.