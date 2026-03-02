Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Bowling Green café on Peel promenade.
Last year, Peel Commissioners unveiled further plans for a new multi-purpose venue at the former tennis courts on Marine Parade which could include a new café, bowling clubhouse and new public toilets.
However, under the latest plans, the application will see the current toilet block retained.
The wider plans would see a new venue established which could hold up to 260 people and recruit 10 members of staff. It would include a large function room with a 150-person capacity, as well as seating areas both inside and outside the venue.
The site currently has public tennis courts situated on the southeastern side of Marine Parade at the northeastern end of Peel’s promenade.
The local authority has previously said that these courts were ‘underused’ and could be better located elsewhere.
Back in February 2025, the Commissioners held consultation sessions with local residents to see what they thought about the plans.
Eight respondents, predominantly businesses, said it was a ‘duplication’ of what is already in Peel. However, the commissioners said the two closest businesses - the BnB and the Bowling Green Club - were both in support of the design.
The site has been vacant since the previous tenants decided not to renew their lease, with the ‘Bowling Green Cafe’ officially closing on July 20, 2024.
In an online post, the owner expressed their regret, stating: ‘It is with great sadness that I am informing you that I have decided not to take on the lease of the café again.’
The latest application to demolish the café will be considered by planners in due course.
