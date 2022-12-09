A 40-year-old woman has admitted failing to provide a sample of breath when required.
Veronica Marques Dos Santos was stopped by police after a witness saw her Vauxhall Tigra mounting a kerb and knocking over a bollard.
She will be sentenced on January 19 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that, on October 24 at 7.10pm, Dos Santos was seen by the witness driving between Peel Road and Douglas Promenade.
She was said to be braking for no reason and was described by the witness as ‘all over the road’.
After Dos Santos mounted the kerb and knocked over a bollard the witness called the police.
At 7.55pm, officers went to Dos Santos’ home at Peel Road.
The engine of her Tigra was still warm and she failed a breathalyzer test at her home.
However, after being arrested and taken to police headquarters, she failed to provide a sample.
She told the police: ‘I didn’t refuse. I tried several times. It was my first time.’
Defence advocate Vicki Unsworth asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report.