A 22-year-old motorist who hit a pedestrian on the pavement has been fined £750 after admitting careless driving.
Plumber Cormac Smith was initially charged with causing serious bodily harm by dangerous driving, but that charge was replaced after review by the prosecution due to medical evidence.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also endorsed Smith’s licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Smith was driving his Volkswagen Golf on September 28 on Lezayre Road heading towards Ramsey.
When he reached the junction with Gardener’s Lane, Smith failed to negotiate a right-hand bend and mounted the pavement, hitting a pedestrian who was knocked to the ground.
The victim was said to have just had a knee replacement operation and had been out walking as part of his rehabilitation when he was hit by the car.
He suffered bruising to his knee as a result of the accident.
However, Mr Swain said the accident had not exacerbated his knee replacement.
The prosecutor said that the cause of the accident had not been established but any claim for compensation could be dealt with through insurance.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was a young man who played football for his local club and did not drink regularly, leading a healthy lifestyle.
Mr Rodgers said that Smith, who lives at Beaumont Road in Ramsey, considered himself a good driver and that medical enquiries were continuing as he couldn’t recall how the incident occurred.
The advocate said that his client had voluntarily not driven since, because of the incident and its unknown cause.
‘He carried on in a straight line when he should have turned,’ said Mr Rodgers.
‘There was a loss of consciousness.
‘Mr Smith was deeply affected by what might have happened.’
The advocate asked for his client to be spared a driving ban, saying that he hoped to get back to driving in the future.
Smith was ordered to pay the fine at a rate of £100 per month.
No order for costs was made.
A second charge, of careless driving on April 21, which Smith had denied, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence.