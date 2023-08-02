A 21-year-old man who drove at nearly twice the speed limit has been fined £400.
Christian Louis Callister admitted travelling at 95mph in a 50mph zone in St Mark’s.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also endorsed his licence with 10 penalty points, and banned him from driving for six months under the totting up process, as he already had three points on his licence.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Callister, who lives in Park Close in Glen Vine, was driving a Honda Civic on May 22 at 12pm.
Police were in an unmarked vehicle and heard the car loudly accelerating near the airport.
They followed Callister and as he reached Braaid Road in St Mark’s they reported that his speed reached 104mph, something which he denied.
He was subsequently stopped and said that he had not been travelling at more than 95mph.
Ms Cubbon said that it was the Crown’s case that the speed was 104mph but that it may not make a material difference to the sentence.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that it remained his client’s position that the speed had not exceeded 95mph.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that it would not make a material difference and she would sentence Callister on the 95mph speed.
Callister handed in a letter of apology via Mr Kermode.
The advocate said that his client had been driving home at lunchtime from Castletown to Glen Vine, and that although the police had followed him, he had stuck to the speed limits until he reached the A26 in St Mark’s.
Mr Kermode said that Callister said he had felt intimidated by the vehicle behind and had not known it was the police, so he had put his foot down in an effort to lose them.
‘You might say the simple alternative was to pull in, and with hindsight that’s probably what he should have done,’ said the advocate.
Mr Kermode said that his client was a stonemason so his licence was important to him for getting to sites.
Callister was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.