A van driver man has admitted driving while under the influence of cannabis.
James David Luton also admitted possessing 5.1 grams of cannabis and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
The 36-year-old also admitted possessing 0.6 grams of cocaine on a different date.
He will be sentenced in summary court on March 23 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol on the Creg ny Baa Back Road on August 4, at 11.20pm.
They were driving behind Luton’s Ford Transit van and reported that they could smell cannabis, so they stopped him.
When officers spoke to Luton, they described him as having glazed eyes, and a drowsy manner.
He refused to take a drug wipe test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, Luton agreed to give a sample of blood which was sent for analysis, and later produced a result of 8.4. The legal limit of cannabis is two.
His van was taken to the test centre where 11 defects were found.
Cannabis weighing 5.1 grams, valued by police at £102, was found in the van.
During a police interview, he remained silent.
On November 26, police saw Luton in a side lane by 1886 bar and reported that he was acting suspiciously.
He was spoken to and was said to be trying to conceal something, then discarded it.
It was found and identified as a wrap of cocaine, valued by police at £60.
Luton, who lives in Agneash near Laxey, again remained silent during an interview at police headquarters.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Ms Dodge said that it was a small amount of drugs and her client’s last conviction was in 2009.
Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail continues with a condition to co-operate with probation in the preparation of the report.