Murder trial delayed

A murder trial due to be held this autumn will now not go ahead and will be rescheduled for next spring.
Ian Anthony Anderson, formerly of Castletown, appeared before Deemster Graeme Cook via video link at Douglas Courthouse this week.
The trial was due to begin on October 17.
Mr Anderson, 52, remains on remand in a UK prison.
A new trial date is due to be set down by Deemster Cook on Friday next week, with Mr Anderson excused from attending.