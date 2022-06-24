Neighbours’ row over a tent ends up in court appearance

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A row with a neighbour has led to a 41-year-old man being sentenced to community service.

Mark Andrew Kelly was ordered to do 40 hours of unpaid work after a court heard he had to be restrained by his brother as he tried to climb a fence to get at his neighbour.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered Kelly to pay £125 prosecution costs after he pleaded guilty to a charge of provoking behaviour.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Ballacottier Meadow in Douglas, where Kelly lives, on May 29 at 3.45pm.

The complainant in the case said that he had erected a tent, which was partly on a grass area and partly on a car park.

It was close to a fence which was near to Kelly’s property.

The complainant said that Kelly was angry and irate, shouting over the fence that he wanted to kill him.

He said that Kelly then tried to climb over the fence but was restrained by his brother.

Kelly’s brother told police that there had been a history between the two men.

When interviewed by police, Kelly said: ‘I’m sorry, everything just got on top of me.

‘I don’t want to waste anyone’s time.’

He admitted to police that he was swearing during the incident but denied he had made any threat to kill his neighbour.

Kelly said it was a ‘fit of anger’ caused by long term issues between the pair and that he was now planning to move.

A probation report said that Kelly had said there had been issues with his neighbour for around 10 years, mainly relating to noise.

The report said that Kelly had not worked for 10 years but was not claiming benefits, and that community service may give him a purpose.