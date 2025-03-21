Twenty-nine-year-old Chloe Joughin stole pyjamas and slippers from Next in Strand Street.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Joughin went into Next on January 17 and took some Victoria’s Secret pyjamas into the fitting rooms, with another item.
She came back out and hung the other item on the rack but left with the pyjamas.
Joughin, who lives at Laburnum Avenue, returned to the shop on February 4.
This time she took a pair of men’s pyjamas into the fitting room, as well as a pair of size 10 slippers.
She again left without paying for them.
Joughin commented on the image herself, saying that it was her, and she was subsequently arrested at her home.
When interviewed by police, she said she had given the items to a friend who had been struggling, and had lost his belongings.
She attended a second interview, and this time said she committed the offences because she was poor and had no means to pay.
Joughin said that the male she gave the items to had not known they were stolen.
Ms Dodge said that the value of the stolen goods was £91.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client was suffering from mental health issues and that at the time of the first offence, her mind had been ‘all over the place’.
Mr Taylor said that his client didn’t have much money.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Joughin to pay £125 prosecution costs.