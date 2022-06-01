Nightspot customer who threw a drink at woman ends up with criminal record

A bar customer has been fined £500 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Jacob Alexander Barnes threw a drink at a woman in Bordello and was ejected from the Loch Promenade, Douglas, nightspot by security staff.

The 28-year-old admitted the offence but claimed a drink had been thrown at him first.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Barnes, who lives at The Courtyard, Castletown, was reported to a bouncer for his behaviour on May 13 at 2am.

He was removed from the premises after pouring a drink over a woman.

As he was ejected he was said to have swung punches at security staff but did not connect with any.

Police were called and Barnes was subsequently arrested.

He was described as intoxicated and tried to pull away as police handcuffed him.

During an interview at police headquarters, Barnes denied throwing the drink and said that the woman had thrown a drink over him.

He admitted he had been disorderly with the door staff but said that he had been grabbed by the neck and dragged out.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor entered a basis of plea for his client in which Barnes said that he knew the woman involved and there had been no inappropriate behaviour.

He said that a drink had been thrown over him so he retaliated by throwing one back.

Barnes said he was then grabbed by the doorman but had not made any contact with him.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

A probation report said that Barnes has only been on the island for 12 weeks having moved from Blackpool after getting a job with a local car firm.

The report said that he had now lost the job as a result of the court proceedings but had been offered another job at a pub in Castletown, pending a work permit being approved.

Barnes was said to have £1,000 left in savings but also had rent to pay.

Defence advocate Mr Taylor said: ‘Mr Barnes was with people he knew. Matters escalated.

‘He did say a drink was thrown at him but he shouldn’t have retaliated in the way he did.

‘He didn’t respond very well to being ejected. He didn’t make any contact, it was more shouting and words.’