A 45-year-old man has been put on probation after he was arrested for drunken offences twice in 24 hours.
Jonathan Lennon Taylor pleaded guilty to be drunk in a public place and being drunk and disorderly.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the Douglas man to a 12-month probation order and also banned him from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol, for six months.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received numerous calls from members of the public on September 10, at 2.26pm.
They reported a male loudly screaming in Tynwald Street in Douglas.
When officers arrived, they heard the screaming and found that it was coming from Taylor, who was in a car.
He was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol, and was surrounded by beer and vodka bottles.
Police arrested him and charged him with being drunk in a public place, but then released him on bail at 12.22am on September 11, once he had sobered up.
However, later that morning, at 6.15am, more calls were received from the public, reporting concerns about a man who was growling like a tiger in Tynwald Street.
Officers went back there and again found Taylor, sitting against a wall in a car park, with empty lager bottles around him and drinking a bottle of vodka.
He was described as slurring his words, having glazed eyes, smelling of alcohol, and unsteady on his feet.
Taylor could not provide an address for police to take him to, so he was again arrested.
He later told officers that he suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and would scream in his sleep sometimes.
evidence
Mr Swain said that, despite not being able to give the police an address, Taylor now had accommodation at Fairfield Terrace in Douglas.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client was engaging with the drug and alcohol team and that there had been no evidence that it had been Taylor who was growling like a tiger.
Mr Clegg said that his client did suffer from PTSD but had no memory of screaming or growling.
A probation report said that Taylor had previously worked as a delivery driver but was unemployed at the moment, due to his mental health difficulties. The report said that he had a traumatic past and sometimes drank to forget it.
A probation order was recommended in the conclusion of the report, saying that the defendant could then be assisted in addressing his difficulties.
Deputy High Bailiff also ordered Taylor to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.