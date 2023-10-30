A man who ran from police along rooftops has admitted threatening behaviour and obstructing police.
A police negotiator was called out to try to talk Carl Joseph Bridson down from the roof initially.
He ran off but was grabbed by members of the public after coming down.
The 39-year-old also admitted an offence of making unreasonable noise after being given a warning notice.
Bridson will be sentenced on November 30 after a probation report has been prepared.
The court heard that police received a noise complaint on July 24, at 5.09am, reporting that loud music was coming from Bridson’s Derby Road address in Douglas.
He was also heard singing loudly.
Officers arrived and called at his home but Bridson made threats to them, saying he would bite them.
He was given a written notice to cease the noise by 5.50am, but screwed up the document and shouted abuse at police.
Officers warned him that they would seize items if the noise continued.
Bridson turned off the music and police left, but it was then heard again at 5.49am.
More officers arrived, due to the threats Bridson had been making.
They called at his address but he told them: ‘Come in here and you’ll get hurt.’
Police gave him some time to calm down and then called back at the address, as the loud music continued.
At 6.10am, they forced entry to the property but only a friend of Bridson’s was inside.
Bridson was then seen on the roof, having climbed out through a skylight.
He again shouted and swore at police, saying: ‘If you come up here it’ll be f****** bad for you.’
The fire service was called out as well as a police negotiator who was elevated on a ladder.
Bridson then ran off across the rooftops, then came down into a building site, but was detained by members of the public.
He again shouted and swore, using homophobic abuse.
Later, during a police interview he said that he was ‘nine out of 10’ drunk.
On June 23, at 3.55pm, Bridson was seen walking, carrying a bucket.
He was stopped by police for a drug search, but started shouting abuse.
As he was arrested, he said: ‘As you know it’s absolute bulls***. You’re just picking on me.’
Defence advocate Casey Houareau asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report.