An 87-year-old man who was abusive to his wife has been bound over to keep the peace for 12 months.
Roger John Carter was initially charged with threatening behaviour but that was withdrawn by the prosecution after he agreed to accept the binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on February 17, Carter had been leaving his home at Fort Island Road in Derbyhaven.
It was said that his wife was unhappy about his friendship with another woman.
A row between them was overheard by a neighbour.
Carter’s wife was said to have told the neighbour to ‘leave it’, but a complaint was made to the police by the neighbour which resulted in Carter being arrested.
Defence advocate Joseph Burrows said that his client had been arrested just after midday on February 17 and not released until 4am the following day, so he had spent some time in custody.
‘It was a very sobering experience,’ said the advocate.
‘He was not able to go home and contact his wife as part of the bail conditions.’
Mr Burrows said that Carter had agreed to accept the binding order.