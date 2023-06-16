A 32-year-old man has admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at 1886 bar.
Daniel Joseph Roberts was said to have punched a man which resulted in him suffering a nasty injury to his head.
However, prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon said the victim had not wanted to make a complaint so Roberts had been charged with the disorderly conduct offence.
The prosecutor also said that CCTV footage of the incident was grainy. The offence took place on May 29.
Ms Cubbon said that it was at the top end of disorderly behaviour offences and that Roberts, who lives at Watterson Lane in Douglas, also had previous convictions.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Sentencing will take place in summary court on July 27.