A section of Kewaigue Hill has been closed under an emergency order following issues encountered during excavation works.
The Department of Infrastructure said the closure is currently in force between the junction of Ellenbrook and the bridge before Kewaigue Primary School.
Isle of Man Today understands the closure is causing significant tailbacks during Thursday evening’s rush hour in parts of central Douglas, particularly around Athol Street.
Manx Utilities requested the extended closure after unforeseen ground conditions were discovered during the works.
The road will remain shut until 7am on Monday to allow essential remedial work to be carried out safely.
The department apologised for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding while the work is completed.