An offender has admitted driving twice while he was under the influence of cannabis.
Andrew Iain MacMillan had already pleaded guilty to committing the offence on November 22 and on Thursday (June 22), admitted a second count of the same offence, this time committed on January 31.
He has also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis and will be sentenced on August 3 after a probation report has been completed.
We previously reported that police stopped MacMillan while he was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on November 22, at 12.35am, on Braddan Road in Douglas.
Officers said that they had initially stopped him in relation to a vehicle defect, but when they spoke to MacMillan, they reported that he had red and glazed eyes, and there was a smell of cannabis coming from the car.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the drug and he was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A sample of blood was then taken which later produced a reading of 3.9. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
A small amount of the drug was found in MacMillan’s possession, weighing 1.3 grams, and valued by police at £26.
The defendant was going to be sentenced on May 25 but then the additional offences came to light.
Those most recent offences occurred when officers spoke to MacMillan at Springfield Road in Pulrose, on January 31, while he was driving a Vauxhall Astra.
He again tested positive for cannabis and police found 0.2 grams of the drug, which they valued at £4.
A blood test later produced a reading of 2.3.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked for a probation report to be completed before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.