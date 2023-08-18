John Anthony Williams sent the messages to Manx Industrial Relations including ones saying: ‘It’s going to be a very explosive month for Manx Care’ and ‘The Isle of Man is going to see a terrorist attack.’
He also talked about ‘slitting throats’.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to sending offensive, indecent or menacing messages and will be sentenced on August 24.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Williams made a series of phone calls and sent emails to Manx Industrial Relations on June 30.
They arose out of a dispute he had with Manx Care.
In the phone calls he said: ‘There is going to be a big change in the next 24 hours.
‘There is now going to be the biggest bang.’
Williams, who lives at Cullyn Avenue, Anagh Coar, Douglas, also mentioned ‘slitting throats’ and said: ‘The Isle of Man is going to see a terrorist attack.’
Emails were also sent saying: ‘It’s going to be a very explosive month for Manx Care.’
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
She said: ‘Industrial relations was assisting Mr Williams with an employment tribunal claim.
‘This was the first occasion there has ever been this type of communication.
‘Industrial relations said he has always been polite prior to this.’
Ms Myerscough went on to say that a period of probation would assist her client, and that he had lost his job and become quite unwell.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until August 24 when a probation officer will be in court to prepare a report.
Bail continues.