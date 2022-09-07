Offender beat up victim after using a false name to lure her to meeting
A woman has admitted assaulting a 15-year-old girl after luring her to meet her using an alias on the social media platform Snapchat.
Deniz Maria Yenituran then attacked the girl near the National Sports Centre in the early hours.
The victim suffered a suspected broken nose, cut lip, and abrasions to her knees and hands.
Nineteen-year-old Yenituran knew a girl with whom the 15-year-old goes to school.
She pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on July 6, 2021, Yenituran contacted the girl on Snapchat using a false name and arranged to meet her at 2.55am on July 7 on a pathway near to the NSC.
When the victim arrived, Yenituran and another party attacked her.
Yenituran, who lives at Malvern Road in Douglas, was said to have punched the 15-year-old twice while the other person was said to have bitten her.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes asked why the case had taken so long to come to court but Mr Kane said that this was not clear and he would look into it.
Mr Kane submitted that the case was just about suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Wood agreed that the case should remain in summary court and said that the evidence from the examining doctor had stated that the victim’s nose ‘appears’ to be broken, but there was no reference to an x-ray.
The doctor had also said that there was no deformation of the nasal bridge.
The advocate entered a basis of plea for his client in which Yenituran said that she did not know how old the victim was and had been surprised to learn her age after the incident.
Yenituran also said that she was surprised that the victim turned up for the meet and that the victim had pulled her friend’s hair before she had punched her.
She also said that she was unaware of the biting incident.
Prosecutor Mr Kane said that he would need time to consider the basis of plea to decide whether it was accepted.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until September 13 when either a sentencing date will be set, or if the basis of plea is not accepted, a date for a Newton Hearing to settle any disputed facts will be set.
Bail continues.
The other party will be dealt with separately.