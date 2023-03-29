Roderick Paul Fitton was banned from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months in June 2022.
Despite this, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Port Erin Co-op on Christmas Eve.
The manager said that Fitton, who lives at Whitestone Terrace, had bought brandy and Irish liqueur and left before staff realised he was banned.
On December 29 at 1pm, police were called to the Bridge Inn in Douglas where the designated official said that Fitton had ordered a pint of Guinness.
While it was being poured, he then ordered two Grand Marnier liqueur shots and drank them straight away.
He asked for more shots but staff refused to serve him.
Fifteen minutes later, he was then seen drinking a clear liquid from the Guinness glass.
He was said to be pouring his own vodka, which he had in a bag, into the glass.
On January 4, at midday, Fitton was said to have bought alcohol from Tesco.
He then went to the Bridge Inn at 12.30pm and asked for a pint of Guinness.
This time staff recognised him and refused him service, telling him he was in the banning book.
Fitton told them: ‘You’re thinking of my twin brother.’
He was said to be already paying fines until 2024.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place on April 4.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.