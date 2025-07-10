A popular family entertainment venue in the heart of Douglas has moved to reassure the public it is not closing down, despite its current premises being listed for lease.
Matrix Arena, located in the Strand Shopping Centre on Strand Street, has confirmed it is actively seeking a new location, but insists that all current bookings will be honoured and the venue will continue operating for the foreseeable future.
The business offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including arcade machines, console games, racing simulators and cutting-edge free-roam virtual reality experiences.
It relocated to Douglas in 2023 from its previous base at Balthane Industrial Estate in Ballasalla, following customer feedback about accessibility.
Now in July, following growing speculation sparked by the premises being listed to let, Mr Thijs has addressed the situation directly in a four-minute video shared on Facebook.
He said: ‘You might have noticed, or you will notice shortly, that the venue is being listed as up for lease, and I know that that might raise a few eyebrows or spark rumours.
‘So I just want to be very clear, we are not closing. We’re not closing, we are staying open.’
He explained the listing simply means the business is proactively looking for alternative accommodation.
‘If any of you guys knows of any spaces that might suit us, please let us know.
‘A move could actually turn out to be really positive for us all, because it means that it gives us better access for customers, chance to extend our opening hours.’
Mr Thijs also acknowledged the wider financial pressures facing businesses and customers.
‘As everyone knows, times are tough at the moment, and footfall in Douglas high street has dropped quite considerably.
‘We are feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis. We all are.’
Crucially, Mr Thijs reassured customers that all bookings will be honoured: ‘We are not closing. So please be assured that any bookings that you’ve made and are likely to make in the future will absolutely be honoured.’
He added: ‘We’re going to have a three-month minimum notice to get out.
‘I can’t foresee anything happening before Christmas. So if you’ve got Christmas parties or anything coming up, just keep plugging away.’
Mr Thijs said he remains hopeful about the venue’s future, even if a move is required: ‘We could still be here for years to come. Who knows.
‘But just to let you know that we are not closing – so please keep supporting us.’
He ended the video by teasing a new announcement coming soon, saying: ‘We’re going to launch something really cool... so just keep an eye out for that.’