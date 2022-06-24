Offender breached pub ban

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 32-year-old man from Ramsey has been fined £450 for breaching a licensing ban three times.

Paul Anthony McCormick was given a six-month ban on October 7 last year for being drunk and disorderly and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, both at the Marine in Peel.

However, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that he entered Bar Logo in Ramsey on March 5.

He was initially served alcohol but was then approached by the designated official who took it from him.

On March 26, McCormick, who lives at Brookhill Road, was said to have entered The Swan in Ramsey where another male bought drinks while McCormick was in the toilet.

He was again asked to leave when recognised.

On April 2, McCormick was said to have bought a four-pack of alcohol from the Co-op in Peel.

After he had left a member of staff told the server that McCormick was banned.

Mr Swain said that there was no suggestion of any disorderly behaviour and that McCormick had left without issue once he had been recognised in the two pubs.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks fined him £150 for each breach and also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.