Offender called ambulance to get a lift back to Douglas

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 26-year-old Laxey man has been fined £250 for twice being found drunk in a public place.

Daniel Luke Maguire admitted both offences and was also ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs.

He was also banned from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for three months.

Prosecution advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on April 3 at 4.10pm, police were called to Albert Square in Ramsey by paramedics.

The ambulance crew said that they had been called by Maguire saying he had a bleeding hand, but it appeared that he really wanted a lift to Douglas, as the injury was a pre-existing one.

Maguire was said to have been discharged from Accident and Emergency earlier that day.

He was described by police as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.

When interviewed by police Maguire said he had punched a wall and gone to the hospital earlier that day.

He said he had then discharged himself as he wanted to go home, but said he went to Ramsey instead, though he could not recall why.

He claimed that his hand was bleeding and he felt he needed the ambulance.

On May 21 at 12.28am, police were on patrol on Loch Promenade in Douglas when they saw Maguire involved in an argument outside Jaks bar.

He was again said to be slurring his words, smelling of alcohol, and unsteady on his feet.

He was warned to leave the area and did so.

However, police then saw him walking towards the Sea Terminal at 2am.

When asked where he was going he replied ‘Bordello’, the nightspot in Douglas.

Maguire, who lives at Minorca Crescent, was warned that he would be arrested if he entered licensed premises so he walked off in the opposite direction.

Police then saw him squatting in front of a stopped car and refusing to get up.

He was subsequently arrested.

Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client had mental health issues and learning difficulties.

‘The fact he phoned the ambulance was not done maliciously, it was something he believed he needed. He was just intoxicated,’ said the advocate.

‘The second time he was arrested for his own safety.’

A probation report said that Maguire was already working with mental health services.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Maguire: ‘It was an inappropriate call. Ambulance crew would have been busy. You could quite easily have made your way back to the hospital.