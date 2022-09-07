Offender drove shortly after police smelt cannabis at his home
A 29-year-old man has admitted driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Mateuz Lukasik was initially spoken to by police at his home, where they reported smelling the drug, but was then seen driving shortly afterwards.
A blood test produced a reading of 4.2. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
The case was adjourned until October 4 after defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client may wish to advance an argument of ‘special reasons’ in respect of disqualification.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police went to Lukasik’s home at Prince’s Road in Douglas on March 18 at 5.30pm on an unrelated matter.
When officers spoke to him they reported smelling cannabis at the address but they left.
However, shortly afterwards, they saw Lukasik getting into a Volkswagen Polo and driving away.
He was subsequently pulled over on Victoria Road where a drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
Lukasik was taken to police headquarters, where a blood sample was taken, which later produced the result of 4.2.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Lukasik wanted to argue ‘special reasons’ in respect of any potential disqualification as he said a ban would have a considerable impact on him.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that any ‘special reasons’ would have to relate to the offence itself, but adjourned the case until October 4 to allow time for Mr Rodgers to put together any potential argument.
Bail continues.