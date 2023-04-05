A 22-year-old motorist has admitted driving while under the influence of a cocktail of drugs.
Ryan Kyle Shaw tested positive for diazepam, benzoylecgonine, and ketamine after police stopped him while he was driving in Colby.
He also admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis and will be sentenced on May 16 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were in Colby on January 14, at 12.35am, when they saw Shaw driving a Vauxhall Corsa.
He was said to be on the wrong side of the road and officers subsequently stopped him at Ballagawne Road.
When they spoke to him, Shaw was described as having glazed eyes with constricted pupils, and unsteady on his feet, with a smell of cannabis coming from the car.
He was asked if he had taken anything and said: ‘Cannabis and valium. I’ve got some cannabis in that little pot.’
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where a blood sample was taken.
This later produced results of 119 for benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine. The legal limit is 50.
There was also a reading of 784 for diazepam, which has a legal limit of 550, and 47 for ketamine, which has a legal limit of 20.
A search of Shaw’s home, at MagherChirrym, Port Erin, found cocaine and cannabis.
Cannabis weighing two grams, valued by police at £40, and cocaine weighing 0.2 grams, valued at £20, were found.
Defence advocate Winston Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate with the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.