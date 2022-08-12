Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A 38-year-old man has admitted failing to provide a sample of breath and resisting arrest.
Craig William Tiernan had previously denied the offence but on Thursday changed his pleas to guilty.
He also pleaded guilty to having no vehicle licence.
Tiernan, who lives in St Mark’s, has previously pleaded guilty to two other offences, of speeding and having no vehicle licence.
A sixth charge, of failing to provide a sample of blood, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Tiernan was said to be in breach of an early release licence.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until September 22.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation.