Stewart Gray admitted having a regulated weapon without a licence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police executed a search warrant on May 17 at Gray’s home at The Park in Onchan.
The crossbow was seized and said to be above the legal weight of 1.4 kg. All crossbows have to be licensed on the island unless they have a draw weight of less than 1.4kg.
After being arrested, Gray told police: ‘If I knew archery was illegal I would not be doing it.
‘It’s a load of crap.’
Mr Swain pointed out that there are archery clubs on the island.
During a police interview, Gray handed in a prepared statement saying that the crossbow was in two parts and was inoperable, and being kept for ornamental purposes only.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that Gray had brought the crossbow with him when he moved to the island and that he was a keen archer, also possessing a bow and arrow, which was not regulated.
Mr Clegg said that his client had not appreciated the difference, that the crossbow was illegal as it could be loaded.
The advocate said that Gray had bought it as he was interested in medieval memorabilia.
‘When he moved to the island in 2021, he had his archery equipment with him and said he spoke to port security and was told it was fine,’ said Mr Clegg.
‘Had he been told at the port it was illegal, he’d have said keep it.’
Magistrates ordered Gray to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
A forfeiture order was made for the crossbow.