Offender gets a pub ban after he was arrested at Bushy’s TT village

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 24-year-old Colby man has been fined £250 for being drunk and disorderly at Bushy’s TT village.

Ashley Robert Gardner admitted the offence and was also given a three-month ban from licensed premises.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol at 11.30pm on June 8 at the TT village when they saw two men rolling around in a clinch on a grass verge.

Security staff were said to be trying to separate them.

Mr Swain said it was unclear if this had been a fight or a play fight but it was suspected it was not a friendly encounter.

They were subsequently detained and arrested.

The court heard that Gardner, who lives at Cronk Y Thatcher, has previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly, disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, resisting arrest, threatening behaviour, and obstructing police.

He was also previously given a two-year licensing ban in March 2020 after punching a pub landlord.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that the prosecution facts were accepted.

Gardner said that he had fallen down and then knocked into the other male which had brought them together.

He claimed that they had not been fighting.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered Gardner to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.