Offender ‘grew cannabis to be used for medicinal purposes’

A 58-year-old woman has been fined £600 for growing cannabis.

Patricia Anne Kelly admitted cultivating the class B drug after a plant was found at her home.

She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police went to Kelly’s home at Glenview Terrace, Port Erin, on an unrelated matter on April 28.

There was a smell of cannabis in the house and police found two grow tents, a light, and a plant in a pot.

The soil in the pot was moist so it was said to have been recently tended.

Kelly told police she had been growing it for a family member for medicinal purposes.

Ms Braidwood said that the plant was not fully matured but police had estimated a potential yield from it of 28 to 84 grams, valued at between £560 and £1,680.

During a police interview, Kelly answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

The court heard that she has previous convictions for cultivating cannabis in 2012 and 2016.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers entered a basis of plea for his client in which Kelly said she had been growing the drug for medicinal use for herself and a family member.

‘Ms Kelly is 58 and has been using cannabis since she was 15,’ said the advocate.

‘She uses it for medicinal purposes, for anxiety, depression and spinal pain.

‘She would say it has very positive attributes.

‘She is someone who is passionate about assisting people through its medicinal purposes.

‘Finally a local pharmacy is now able to import it. There was a lacuna, you could get a prescription in the UK but not be able to get it in the Isle of Man as no pharmacy could provide it.’

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Kelly: ‘Offences like this are difficult to deal with.

‘I have no idea whether your views are right or wrong. I have never used cannabis. There is a shift in legislation which perhaps shows a greater tolerance.’