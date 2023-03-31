A 28-year-old woman has been fined £150 for being drunk in a public place.
Leah Beth Halsall admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a taxi had collected Halsall on March 20 at 11pm, on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
She was said to be intoxicated and was unable to tell the driver her address, only saying that it was in Pulrose.
The police were eventually called and when they arrived, Halsall was said to be argumentative and refusing to get out of the taxi.
She was described as unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and smelling of alcohol.
She was given a number of opportunities to provide her address but didn’t do so and was subsequently arrested.
The court heard that Halsall, who lives at Heather Crescent, Pulrose, has no previous convictions.
Mr Swain said that she had a caution in 2018 for being drunk and disorderly, which meant that it was not possible to divert the current matter from court.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had met up with a friend, initially intending to just go for one drink.
She said that she had drunk two pints of cider in Jaks, then gone to Quids Inn at 7pm, where Halsall recalled having a vodka, lime and soda, but could remember nothing after that.
Ms Gray said that her client was at a loss to say what happened and had also lost her handbag on the night.
The advocate said: ‘Ms Halsall has never had no recollection for such a period of time.
‘It was very much a one-off incident.
‘She hasn’t had any alcohol since that evening and fully understands the police’s need to arrest her, more out of concern for her welfare.’