A staple of the TT festival for more than three decades, the funfair will run daily from Thursday, May 29, until Sunday, June 8, offering a wide variety of attractions for all ages - from high-adrenaline thrill rides to family favourites.
Operators De Koning Funfairs and Taylors Cumbria Amusements are returning once again with an expanded line-up.
Among the headline attractions is the Booster Maxx, the tallest transportable looping ride in the UK, which has already begun to tower over the promenade skyline. Other popular rides include the Reverse Bungee, dodgems, waltzer, inflatable slides, Miami XS, and the Bavarian Funhouse.
In a joint statement, the organisers said: ‘TT Funfair returns to the Isle of Man for 2025, bringing you a range of attractions for all to enjoy. There’s something for everyone - from extreme thrill rides to little kiddies' rides, plus all the games and treats in between.’
Opening hours vary throughout the fortnight. The fair opens from 4pm to 10pm on Thursday, then from 12pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 10pm on Sunday. Next week, it will open daily from 12pm to 10pm Monday to Thursday, then from 12pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 12pm to 9pm on the final day, Sunday, June 8.
As usual, rides are paid for using tokens, which cost £1.20 each. The Reverse Bungee costs 15 tokens, and the Booster Maxx 12. Most other rides range from 3 to 6 tokens. Food and game stalls accept cash.
Tokens can be purchased from the booth on site or online via ttfunfair.com.
The fair will conclude with Islanders Day on Sunday, June 8, where all rides will be reduced in price as a thank you to local residents who support the funfair during TT.