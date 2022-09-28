Offender had £47,000 stashed under car seat

Subscribe newsletter
A man from Barnsley who was arrested at the Sea Terminal has been charged with money laundering.
Sam Kenneth Lee was stopped by police while boarding the ferry in a vehicle.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told magistrates that £47,970 in cash was found in the car under a rear passenger seat.
Mr Lee was said to have been visiting the island with his partner and their children for a weekend.
He is yet to enter a plea to the charge of attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
The 31-year-old sales director, who lives at Brow Close in Worsbrough, was represented in court by advocate John Wright.
Mr Wright asked for an adjournment until September 29, saying that his client was attempting to arrange a surety, from relatives in England, so that he could make a bail application.
The advocate said that Mr Lee has no previous convictions.
Prosecutor Ms Braidwood said that any bail application would be opposed.
Mr Lee is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man prison.