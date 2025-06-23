Ballakinnag Road (otherwise known as the Smeale Beach Road), which leads to the Ayres Nature Reserve's Rue Point, has now been resurfaced.
This work has been undertaken through the Department of Infrastructure’s ongoing ‘midi paver scheme’, which is being delivered by ‘Island Drainage and Groundwork Ltd’ (IDG).
A spokesperson from Highway Services commented: ‘Although all resurfacing is complete, it is planned to undertake some additional roadside drainage work later this summer.
Elsewhere in the island, Highway Services have confirmed that work to replace a bridge in the Scarlett area is well advanced and is set to be completed this week.